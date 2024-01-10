Beware of scams ahead of Browns playoff game

The Cleveland Browns have made the NFL Playoffs and fans are riding a high and considering going to Houston to watch the game, but fans need to be cautious.

The Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to use caution when buying tickets to the game.

“Fans must use extreme caution when purchasing tickets and NFL merchandise,” says Sue McConnell, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland. “Scammers are expected to bait potential victims by offering attractive prices on great seats and NFL branded items.”

They offered the following tips to help you avoid getting scammed:



If prices appear too good to be true, they probably are.

Use official websites.

Research companies before buying from them.

Never wire money or use gift cards as payment.