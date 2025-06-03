Bibb administration proposes new safety legislation for Downtown parking garages and lots

CLEVELAND — There is new legislation that the Bibb Administration presented to Cleveland City Council aimed at putting the brakes on crime in public parking garages and lots.

We’ve reported on thieves breaking into cars in Downtown Cleveland for the last year. Now, the Bibb Administration introduced legislation that it said would increase safety in public parking garages and parking lots Downtown.

“We’ve engaged with several responsible facility operators across the city who support this legislation, as it levels the playing field and distinguishes them from those who fail to uphold proper safety standards,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

The legislation would require parking garage and lot owners to include a safety plan when applying for a new license or renewal.

“Many of them operate at a really high standard, but there are a few that need to make sure their lots are safer than they are now,” said Lucas Reeve, Senior Advisor to Mayor Bibb.

The safety plan would then need to be reviewed and approved by the Cleveland Police Chief before a license or renewal to operate can be approved.

“I think it’s great, I have four kids, so I’m all about safety,” said Jennifer Davenport, who works Downtown.

The legislation would also give the city more power to hold garages and lots that don’t meet safety and security standards accountable. City council is expected to consider the legislation next month.