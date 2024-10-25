More cars broken into in the Flats overnight

The rash of car thefts and car break-ins that we've seen in Cleveland happened again overnight.

Our overnight News Tracker found broken glass on the ground in a parking lot in the Flats.

More parked cars were broken into overnight in Cleveland. I found 6 in the area of the Flats and West 9th. I feel like if you're going to park downtown right now you may want to leave a window down to hopefully prevent this from happening to you. pic.twitter.com/UfVJRpk6lR — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 25, 2024

Cleveland police were at the scene and said at least four cars were targeted in the parking lot near Punchbowl Social.

Two more cars appeared broken into on West 9th Street near Lakeside Avenue.

According to Cleveland police's crime dashboard, there have been more than 3,600 car thefts this year.