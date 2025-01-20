'Big Chuck' dies at age 90

CLEVELAND — Local TV legend "Big Chuck" Schodowski died last night at age 90, according to Paul Perozeni, general manager at WJW.

Schodowski entertained generations of Northeast Ohioans across a five-decade career and was most well-known for his sketch comedy show "Big Chuck and Lil' John," which aired on WJW for 28 years.

"Chuck had an incredible 47-year career at Fox 8, first as a director and, of course, as the host of his legendary light night shows," Perozeni wrote in an email to sent to staff. "Along with 'Ghoulardi', 'Houlihan' and 'Lil John', Chuck brought late-night laughs to Northeast Ohio for decades. He was a great friend and co-worker to all. We send our deepest condolences to his wife June and their children."

Our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal have published a detailed obituary looking back on the depth and breadth of his career.

