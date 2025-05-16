World War II Veteran Denver Moore, who lives in the Danbury Senior Living Community in Massillon, became a viral sensation on social media a few weeks ago when he invited President Donald Trump to his 104th birthday party on May 15.

Denver told News 5 at the time, "It'd be nice if he came to my party."

President Trump was not able to make an appearance at the party, but he did the next best thing.

“Hi, Denver," the president said in a video he provided for the gathering. “I want to wish you a very happy 104th Birthday from your favorite President, that’s me, Donald Trump!”

Congressman Michael Rulli, who represents Ohio’s 6th District, worked with the White House to create the video and make sure it was in Massillon in time for the party.

“I’m still happy, still happy that I’ve lived this long and seen all I have,” Denver said.

Rich Moore, Denver’s son, added, “I just feel so good for him. He’s going to be talking about this for a long time.”

It was a very special event for an American Veteran on his 104th birthday.

“A very, very special man you are”, the President told Denver. “And Happy Birthday!”

Watch the full birthday message from President Trump below:

Birthday wishes, delivered: with a presidential twist