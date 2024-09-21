Black business owners lead effort to launch Black Chamber of Commerce for Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A powerful new force for economic equality is forming in Summit County.

That initiative is the Black Chamber of Commerce Summit County.

“Everything I try to do is to be led by God, and this is something he put in my spirit,” said Black Chamber of Commerce Summit County President and CEO Robert DeJournett.

Since the beginning of this year, Pastor Robert DeJournett said it’s been a journey of walking by faith and not by sight.

“I never thought I was going to enter into this part of my career,” DeJournett said.

But DeJournett trusted the process, which eventually led him to Misty Beasley and other ambitious black-owned business owners, who all said the launch of the Black Chamber of Commerce Summit County is needed.

“Often black business owners are working in their business, so it’s hard to work on your business or you don’t have the information or the knowledge or the resources to work on your business, and so being able to have an organization that can help you do that and help you set yourself up for success, that’s big,” said Black Chamber of Commerce Vice President and COO, Misty Beasley.

According to a 2024 report from Lendio, a free online loan marketplace in the U.S., data shows there has been a 13.6% increase in black-owned businesses from 2017-2020.

Still, statistics reveal that 47% of black business owners who apply for a loan are denied.

“Our black-owned businesses have been intentionally left out of opportunities,” Beasley said.

Beasley and Tracy Marbury of Alpha Personal Care told News 5 that opportunities can lead to generational wealth, better jobs and a thriving community where everyone is included.

“Our businesses don’t just need the opportunity for another networking opportunity, but we need to sit at the table alongside other people who can make change,” said Alpha Personal Care Owner and CEO Tracy Marbury.

Since 2020, Marbury said she has been dealing with staffing shortages, leading to higher operational costs due to her work as a home health agency for people with developmental disabilities.

As a result, she said she’s been looking for help with funding, which she found just last week thanks to DeJournett.

“Already getting help. They’re already doing amazing things like I said before it’s even launched,” Marbury said.

“Every time I take a step, God opened up a door and he has helped me to get the right people around me,” DeJournett said.

The group is planning a tentative launch event for Nov. 25.

In the meantime, DeJournett said they’re still looking for founding donors.

You can email the organization at info@blackchambersc.org or call this number: 330-289-2706.