Black women leaders say they see themselves through VP Kamala Harris

OHIO — In an exclusive interview with Congresswoman Shontel Brown, News 5 sat down to talk about the growing excitement surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris now that she has officially accepted the Democratic Presidential Nomination.

“I anticipate that she will be able to overcome virtually any obstacle laid in her way,” said Brown.

As millions watched Vice President Kamala Harris grace the stage during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Congresswoman Shontel Brown said she saw the definition of perseverance.

“I think one of the greatest superpowers that we have, particularly as black women, is that we are often underestimated, and so that gives us an opportunity to really exceed expectations,” said Brown.

Sitting as a U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, Brown said she can relate to Harris through her own experience when she first ran for office.

“When the polls closed, I was down by six votes. But there were 23 provisional ballots in my race. Eleven days later, I learned that I had won by seven votes,” said Brown.

Those seven votes now serve as a reminder of what Brown said she’s had to overcome and where she said she’s destined to go, thanks to the women before her leading the way.

“Watching her rise through politics gives me more hope for the future,” said Brown.

Politics aside, Teens with Purpose Founder and CEO Valerie Walker said a woman of color candidate is a motivation for her young girls to dream big.

“If you see mhm, she worked at McDonald’s, I work at McDonald’s, and as she climbed the ladder in her career, look where she is today,” said Walker.

While many of us are familiar with the cliché the sky is the limit, Walker said Harris is living proof for her mentees like Makayla Maddox.

“She’s just like, a big beam of light for me. She really gives me hope for, I guess myself, and my future, and I’m just really excited,” said Maddox.

“Whoever dares to dream big, dare is the key word. You dare to dream big, and then it can happen. It can happen,” said Walker.

Walker said she will continue having conversations with her girls as we get closer to Election Day.

In the meantime, she is accepting new enrollments.

