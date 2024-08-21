Blazing fire sends Woodbridge Ave. home into flames

CLEVELAND — A blazing fire broke out at a home on Woodbridge Ave. Wednesday morning, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
The fire department says the fire started around 4 a.m., and the cause is unknown.
Everyone inside the home made it out without any injuries.
The homeowner spoke with New 5's overnight news tracker and said his grandson has a room in the attic, but he has "no idea" about what caused the flames.
The fire has been put out, and the fire department is investigating.
