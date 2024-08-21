Watch Now
Blazing fire sends Woodbridge Ave. home into flames

A blazing fire broke out at a home on Woodbridge Ave. Wednesday morning, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
CLEVELAND — A blazing fire broke out at a home on Woodbridge Ave. Wednesday morning, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Blazing fire on Woodbridge Ave.

The fire department says the fire started around 4 a.m., and the cause is unknown.

Everyone inside the home made it out without any injuries.

Blazing fire on Woodbridge Ave. home

The homeowner spoke with New 5's overnight news tracker and said his grandson has a room in the attic, but he has "no idea" about what caused the flames.

The fire has been put out, and the fire department is investigating.

