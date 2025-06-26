Board Of Elections says Cleveland Hts. mayor recall petition has enough signatures to move forward

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Wednesday that the recall petition to remove Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren from office has enough signatures to move forward.

For weeks, dozens of Cleveland Heights residents have taken to the streets to collect signatures in an effort to remove Seren from office and on Monday, they turned in the petition for validation.

The group collected over four thousand signatures.

Petition to remove Cleveland Heights' first-ever mayor turned in for validation

RELATED: Petition to remove Cleveland Heights' first-ever mayor turned in for validation

On June 30, the Clerk of Council is set to certify verification to the council at a meeting. It will then notify the mayor of the recall on that same day, both in person and by email, according to Council President Tony Cuda.

The council president stated that following verification and notification, the clock will start, during which the Seren will have five days to resign.

If he chooses not to step down, the city council will vote to put the recall on the Sept. 9 ballot during the July 7 meeting, Cuda said.

"This office is the people's office. It's not one man's office or one woman's office. It's the people's office. And it's us who will decide who sits in this office," said James Bates, a supporter of the recall effort.

Seren has been the subject of controversy for months, with a former city hall employee alleging his wife created a hostile work environment.

Investigation into CLE Heights City Hall workplace reveals alleged toxicity

RELATED: Investigation into CLE Heights City Hall workplace reveals no unlawful hostility, but alleged toxicity