Body found near Conneaut boat ramp

On Saturday morning, the Conneaut Police and Fire Departments found a body near the Woodworth Road boat ramp.

Police responded to a call around 10:20 a.m. and found the body in the water some distance from the boat ramp, authorities said.

The unidentified body was removed from the water and transported by the Coroner's Office, authorities said.

The incident is still under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.