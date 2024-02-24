Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found washed up on Rocky River beach

Rocky River police are investigating after someone threw hot sauce at a group of Planned Parenthood
Copyright 2011 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEWS
Rocky River police are investigating after someone threw hot sauce at a group of Planned Parenthood
Posted at 3:35 PM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 15:35:07-05

A body washed up on the beach at Rocky River Park Saturday morning, according to Rocky River Police.

Just before noon, police said they received a call about what looked like a human body on the beach.

Police confirmed the report and closed the park to investigate, authorities said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took custody of the body.

Authorities said they are working to identify the body.

The park was reopened to the public around 2 p.m.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through