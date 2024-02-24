Body found washed up on Rocky River beach

A body washed up on the beach at Rocky River Park Saturday morning, according to Rocky River Police.

Just before noon, police said they received a call about what looked like a human body on the beach.

Police confirmed the report and closed the park to investigate, authorities said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took custody of the body.

Authorities said they are working to identify the body.

The park was reopened to the public around 2 p.m.