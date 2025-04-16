Watch Now
Body recovered from Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department recovered a body from Lake Erie on Sunday, according to Cleveland Public Information Officer Wilfredo Diaz.

Police received a call to respond to 1501 N. Marginal Road about a body in the lake.

The body was recovered with the help of the Coast Guard, Cleveland Fire and Cleveland EMS, Diaz said.

According to Diaz, EMS pronounced the person dead at the time of recovery.

The Medical Examiner has the body to determine the cause of death, Diaz said. The identity of the person is unknown at this time.

