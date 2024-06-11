Body recovered of 10-year-old boy who drowned at Conneaut Beach last week

The Conneaut Fire Department said the body of a 10-year-old boy who drowned last week at Conneaut Beach has been recovered.

The boy went missing on June 7.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities searched that evening before the search turned into a recovery operation in the following days.

The boy's body was found around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No further information has been released.