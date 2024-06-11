Watch Now
Body recovered of 10-year-old boy who drowned at Conneaut Beach last week

File Image: Authorities at Conneaut Beach search for a 10-year-old boy over the weekend.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jun 11, 2024

The Conneaut Fire Department said the body of a 10-year-old boy who drowned last week at Conneaut Beach has been recovered.

The boy went missing on June 7.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities searched that evening before the search turned into a recovery operation in the following days.

The boy's body was found around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No further information has been released.

