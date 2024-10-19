Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone holds graduation at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center celebrated the newest graduates of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Krayzie Bone’s Spread the Love "Interest 2 Income" program for JDC residents.

“Their future is not impossible. They don’t have to think that they’re just stuck here,” said Krayzie Bone.

Earlier this year, in May, News 5 met Bone and Jeff Roberson, who told us how they teach JDC residents about careers within the music and entertainment industry.

“That’s when we were first starting,” said Roberson, an instructor with Spread the Love’s "Interest 2 Income" program.

Since that time, both men said they have witnessed two graduations, including the one happening on Friday.

“I always like to give back in some type of way in educating people,” Roberson said.

Although News 5 can’t share the faces and voices of those graduates, electric energy filled the room as organizers kicked off the ceremony.

Meanwhile, some residents’ family members, like Shawnda Maultsby, cheered their loved ones on as they sang or rapped to their masterpiece.

“I’m full of joy right now. I’m excited that he’s actually enjoying something in here,” said Maultsby, an aunt of one of the JDC residents.

Towards the end, Bone stood with other organizers to pass out their certificates, indicating their completion of the 100-level course and 20 credit hours that can go towards their education.

“They’re worth more than just being in here,” Bone said.

“Having something like this, something positive, somebody actually showing him and teaching him new things, it’s good to see,” said Maultsby.

The program’s next round of students will start as soon as next Tuesday.