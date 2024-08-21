Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio closing dozens of locations due to lack of funding

Only 27 of the 49 Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will remain open this fall due to a loss of federal funding.

According to Director of Communications Ken Wood, there is a possibility that some operations may be restored if funding —including a request that is pending with the state— becomes available.

Earlier this summer, News 5 reported on BGCNEO's $3 million loss after trying to close a gap created by the unexpected loss of a federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families and leftover money from the pandemic.

CEO Allen Smith said that the campaign raised over $700,000, which helped secure club locations, but it was not enough to cover their losses.

“Our goal has not changed – we want to serve as many kids as possible in Northeast Ohio,” said Smith. “We have been encouraged by the support we’ve received from the community during this difficult time and will continue to look for ways we can serve more youth in more places.”

The Club locations in Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties are being affected the most.

Wood says it costs a minimum of $120,000 a year for the club to operate.

According to Smith, there will be a reduction in staffing, so BGCNEO is in the process of finding out the best way to staff the clubs that will be open this school year.

The following Clubs will be open this school year based on current budget projections:

• Cuyahoga County (7): Broadway, King Kennedy, East Tech, Joseph Gallagher, Franklin D. Roosevelt, John Adams and Saint Luke’s.

• Lorain County (12): Desich Family Campus, Elyria South, Westview Terrace, Brookside, Frank Jacinto, Larkmoor, Palm, Washington, Admiral King, Clearview Durling, Garfield and Vincent.

• Summit County (4): Steve Wise, LeBron James, Barberton and Lincoln.

• Erie County (2): Sandusky Teen Center and The Regional Center for Arts & Academic Studies.

• Huron County (2): New London and Norwalk.

Smith encouraged families whose clubs will not be reopening to use the club finder feature on the BGCNEO website to see if there is a nearby location.