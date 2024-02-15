Brecksville-Broadview Heights gymnastics team seeks 21st consecutive state title

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — There’s some pressure and expectation when you’ve been at the top of high school gymnastics for decades. The Brecksville-Broadview Heights team is looking to continue a record-setting streak.

“We’ve won all but two years in the 2000s, so I would say that we’ve dominated in this century,” said head coach Maria Schneider.

The Bees are in pursuit of their 21st consecutive state championship this year.

“It was kinda cool that we did do the perfect 20, and now we’re doing my lucky number 21,” said Schneider.

“It’s crazy. Just to be on one state championship team, let alone keep this streak going to be 21. It’s pretty incredible,” said senior Lea Haverdill.

“We wanna continue the streak each year, so there’s definitely an expectation for that,” said junior Gianna Ravagnani.

That’s the longest gymnastics state title streak in the nation, and the Bees haven’t gotten there without proper preparation. They need to be at their best just as much mentally, as they do physically.

“Mrs. Schneider does a really good job of helping us with the mental side of it and not only the physical part of gymnastics,” said Ravagnani.

“We started our meditating last week. We started the whole process - a little bit more intense each week - so we do take time with it,” said Schneider.

It’s become a proven differentiator for the Bees, a team with sustained success.

“Any sport is 80% more of mind,” said Schneider.

The 2024 OHSAA Gymnastics State Championship is March 2-3 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.