Brecksville gymnastics clinches 22nd straight OHSAA state title

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Trophies line the walls of Gymnastics World in Broadview Heights, Ohio, showcasing decades of success.

“It’s just what they know, and what they've seen traditionally,” said Maria Schneider.

The gym is home to the Brecksville-Broadview Heights girls gymnastics program - a perennial powerhouse. Schneider is the Bees’ head coach.

“When they walk out on that floor, they’re prepared. They have this opportunity, so they don't need luck. They just need to go out and do what they're capable of doing,” said Schneider.

Schneider took over the team and its high expectations six years ago. She’s building on the foundation set by her parents, who formerly ran the program.

“They started a good legacy. I'm trying to do my best to continue that. My mom is still right there reminding me of everything all the time,” said Schneider.

The Bees won their 22nd consecutive OHSAA state title this season with a score of 148.700, 5.100 points ahead of second-place Magnificat. That’s the longest win streak in the country, extending across generations.

“It was just a really exciting feeling knowing that we continued the streak and continued the legacy,” said senior Gianna Ravagnani, who finished first on the floor and second overall.

“One of the biggest things I always feel is all of the stress kind of just pours off your shoulders. It's just a really exciting moment with my team,” said senior Avery Butler, a captain alongside Ravagnani.

The Brecksville-Broadview Heights girls gymnastics program has had such longstanding success that none of the girls on this year’s squad were even alive when the streak began.

“It's crazy to me. That's where it starts to hit me a little bit, how surreal it really is,” said Schneider.

“I think it's so cool that we weren't even born when it began,” said Ravagnani.

“It’s just a really crazy feeling, and it kind of adds more pressure because you wanna keep it going for those people. It also gives you more motivation,” said Butler.

Steeped in tradition, the Bees continue to follow the blueprint established by gymnasts that came before them.

“I feel like, every year, there's definitely more pressure because the streak gets longer. You wanna keep it going,” said Butler.

“They’re competitors, and they know what that pressure is like because they've been there. Even for the freshman that came in, they've watched their older teammates do this all season. Those teammates have told them what it's like and their experience,” said Schneider.

Once again, that experience came through.

