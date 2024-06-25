Breeze Airways considers Akron-Canton Airport for base crew, could offer more routes soon

AKRON, Ohio — Breeze Airways which brands itself as a premium leisure low-cost carrier, continues to expand its footprint following recent announcements of nonstop routes to Los Angeles (LAX) from the Akron-Canton Airport.

Founded three years ago, Akron was among the initial launch sites for Breeze Airways. The airline is now considering establishing a base crew at Akron-Canton Airport, a move that reflects the airport's strong performance for the company.

This would mean more job opportunities at the airport. Many of the airline's employees already reside in or near Akron, and a local base would provide them with the chance to work closer to home.

Additionally, more destinations could become available from Akron-Canton, potentially including Phoenix, San Diego, and even the Caribbean, as early as next year.

Lukas Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Breeze Airways, emphasized the appeal of the airline's pricing and aircraft.

“So we've got the newest fleet out there and when people step on the plane, they're used to, you know, really small 50 seat jets. And they get on, you know, a 137 seat plane and they're like, 'Wow, it's a brand new plane with huge windows and it looks awesome,' you know, so our guests love the product,” Johnson said.

The airline is currently evaluating passenger traffic from prospective base locations and assessing the ease of collaboration with state authorities. Johnson highlighted Ohio as a particularly cooperative state in their expansion efforts.

Breeze Airways just debuted its new seasonal route to Myrtle Beach from Akron-Canton starting for $39 one way.

As Breeze Airways sets its sights on growth, the new route to Myrtle Beach is a testament to the airline's commitment to offering affordable and enjoyable travel options.