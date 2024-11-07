Bridge repairs connecting North Olmsted, Brook Park fall years behind schedule

CLEVELAND — A small bridge connecting North Olmsted and Brook Park, which crosses the Rocky River where its east and west Branches merge at Cedar Point, is running years behind its initial construction schedule.

Originally planned for completion in fall 2022, the project has stretched into late 2024, with hopes of reopening before winter.

The bridge, located within Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation, has long been a beloved feature among locals, including Henry Cavanagh, who says it’s one of his favorite spots for running and hiking.

However, the lengthy repair timeline has turned the bridge into an eyesore and inconvenience, forcing detours for park-goers.

“It’s been going on for a long time. It’s a concern,” Cavanagh said.

The delay stems from the bridge’s historic status, which has required additional approvals and specialized construction techniques.

Cuyahoga County Chief Deputy Engineer Thomas Sotak said the bridge inspection originally flagged six beams for repair, with the remainder set for patching and painting.

However, closer inspection revealed that more beams had deteriorated due to winter road salt and age.

“When we started looking at it, though, it became disconcerting to us that some of those beams were really not in the greatest shape,” Sotak said.

As the project expanded in scope, the county shifted to more extensive repairs to preserve the bridge’s historic integrity.

Sotak expressed hope that the repairs, although delayed, would extend the bridge’s lifespan.

The repairs, initially estimated at $3 million, have now exceeded $5 million. Federal grants cover about 80% of the costs, with local funds picking up the remainder.

Despite the setbacks, progress is visible, Cavanagh noted. “It looks like they’re doing a lot. But it is more open than the last time I saw it.”

County officials plan to open the bridge to traffic by the end of this year, with the potential for minor repairs continuing into the spring.