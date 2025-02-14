'Bridging the Gap' between community, police is the focus for this Akron event

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Chaplain Michael Murphy is hosting an event this Sunday called ‘Bridging the Gap’ to bring perspective, healing and understanding between police and the community.

Murphy told News 5 the event will also offer a conversation on policing from a black perspective.

“I don’t want to just meet, and we just gripe about what’s going on. I want to actually have some action planned,” said Akron Police Chaplain Michael Murphy.

Unlike past community events, Murphy and ‘Bridging the Gap’ organizer Victor McDowell said they’re taking a more unique and intimate approach by inviting black law enforcement professionals from across Northeast Ohio to a private luncheon with community leaders and organizations.

“I know there’s a shared experience regardless of the position that we hold because the color of our skin doesn’t change because of the jobs that we have, but that also plays into how we engage with our employment as well as how we serve our communities,” said Victor McDowell Jr., the Cleveland Chapter President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Among the groups who will participate in Sunday’s discussion will include 100 Black Men of Akron President Michael Irby and the organization’s mentees.

“One thing that creates a problem for a lot of our (people), not just our youth but some of our people in our community, is that they hear a lot of things from other people but not getting the true facts about things , and so this gives them an opportunity to hear from some people who actually can give them some substance on some of the things that are going on,” Irby said.

Once the dialogue ends, Murphy said they will come together as a group to discuss.

Then, they will take the information they learned and use it during the event's free and public community panel discussion that is immediately after the luncheon.

“It’s an exchange. We’re going to learn from them and they’re going to learn from us, and then we’re going to take that and have a broader discussion with the community, and like I said I’m hoping that’s going to bring some understanding and some healing,” said Murphy.

The community panel discussion will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at 2:45 p.m. and is expected to last until 5 p.m.