Bring K-9 Igor Home: Emotional plea to reunite beloved dog with owner

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — There is a dispute in Shaker Heights regarding an officer and his ability to take his K-9 home once he leaves the police department.

“Bring him home, let him live out the rest of his happy years with his brother and his sister and fetching the ball in the backyard,” said Brittany Santiago, who’s a family friend.

An emotional plea is coming from Brittany Santiago's family, who wants to help her friends, Officer Chad Hagan and his wife, Danielle.

“It's hard. It's been difficult. There's a lot of emotions, a lot at stake,” said Santiago.

Santiago says Officer Hagan let the Shaker Heights Police Department know he planned to seek employment at another department and requested to take the 6-year-old Igor home due to his age.

She says Police Chief Wayne Hudson said no, and the dog would be passed to another handler.

“It’s dangerous to put him with another handler,” said Santiago.

News 5 reached out to the Shaker Heights Police Department as well as City Hall, and in a statement, the City of Shaker Heights says it seeks to set the record straight regarding its police dog and his handler.

According to the release, Igor is expected to be fit for duty for another three or four years despite the family's concerns.

It further mentions the conversation between Chief Hudson and Officer Hagan, where the chief says he offered Hagan the option to stay with Shaker Police for two more years.

Then, he could leave, and Igor could retire.

However, the city says Hagan rejected this offer and proposed purchasing the K-9 instead.

“Igor has been in a canine facility since November 29th, not allowing Officer Hagen to at least enjoy the time he had left with him when all Officer Hagen wants to do is pay the money to retire,” said Santiago.

The city says its laws don't allow the Chief to sell the police dog.

In an email to News 5’s Remi Murrey, Santiago says Hagan offered Shaker $10,000 for the dog, which National Law Enforcement and Security Procedures Expert Tim Dimoff says is typical.

“An average price range is 5 to $10,000 for the correct type of K-9,” said National Law Enforcement and Security Procedures Expert Tim Dimoff.

While the city's laws do not permit it, Dimoff said it could be in the department’s best interest to accept the offer.

“The best route to take is to try and work out a, a strong financial transition only because that dog is so bonded with that handler and to bond it with another handler,” said Dimoff.

In its statement, the city said the Chief is following the requirements of the law and acting in the best interests of Shaker Heights residents to protect the investment in Igor.

“He’s more than just a canine. He's a pet. He's a family member. He's a friend,” said Santiago.

