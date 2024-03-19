'Bring my violin back to me' — $2,500 cash reward being offered for stolen violin

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — There’s a desperate plea coming from one local violinist, who just wants his violin back after reporting it was stolen on March 8.

“I just stared at a space where my violin was, and I just blanked out for a minute or so,” said Alan Choo.

Now, all Alan Choo tells News 5 he wants is to get his violin back.

“I would have much preferred it if absent minded me had just left it somewhere else, but no, someone took it and then came to realization that I had to do all that I could to see if there’s a way to bring my violin back to me,” said Choo.

Since the age of six, and well into his adult years, Alan Choo says music has played an important part in his life. He has had the opportunity to grace many stages with different groups, like the Grammy-Award winning group known as Apollo’s Fire.

They have a big concert series this weekend, and Choo says he’s fortunate he can still play thanks to a loaner violin.

Still, Choo says it’s nothing like his most prized possession.

“If the violin is brought back to me, I would like to play a song for the person that took it because I think it can give the same comfort and healing as it did for me as to that person,” said Choo.

Throughout this difficult period in Choo’s life, many people are praising him for his resiliency to keep pushing forward.

“Obviously, it’s devastating for him, but he’s remained positive and hopeful,” said St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Director of Operations, Pam O’Halloran.

Alan Choo says he’s offering a cash reward of $2,500 for the safe return of his 2018 Jason Viseltear Baroque Violin in a blue hard-sided (BAM) case.

"To be separated from it now is a profound kind of loss," said Choo.

You can call him or text him at this number, 347-722-1734, with any information or to set up an anonymous handoff.