Brook Park Recreation center to partially re-open

The Brook Park Recreational Center is re-opening Monday after being closed for two months due to tornado damage.

Brook Park residents have had to use other recreation centers because of the tornadoes that ripped through Northeast Ohio in August.

News 5 visited the center on Wednesday and could still see the damage to the walls, ceiling tiles, and H-VAC systems caused by the tornadoes.

After tornado damage, Brook Park Recreation Center could reopen next week

RELATED: After tornado damage, Brook Park Recreation Center could reopen next week

Mayor Edward Orcutt says the city's participation in cleanup and repairs helped get the building ready for a partial re-opening.

"We are awaiting the structural engineers report. We believe we'll have that this week. If that is a good report that says we can have people inside the building," Orcutt said.

The recreation director for the city said he hopes the center will have both gyms open and the community room for city council meetings and birthday parties.

The rec center will not be operating at 100% since there is still much to do, but voting will take place in the gym come election day, according to the city.

Brook Park hopes to have the center operating regularly by the end of the year.

The city estimated repairs to be $8.4 million for the parks and the service department labor.