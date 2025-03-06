Brooklyn City Schools delaying dismissal for 'police activity' near the school

The Brooklyn City School District has delayed student dismissal this afternoon due to "police activity" outside, near the campus.

"There is no immediate threat or incident at the district campus, however, Brooklyn Police Department has advised the Brooklyn City Schools to delay dismissal until the district has received the 'all clear' confirmation," the district said.

According to the district, students who are "car riders" have been cleared to leave, but must be walked to their vehicle by a school employee. All other students are inside their classrooms with staff members.

"Due to the ongoing incident outside of the school, we will not be dismissing students to walk home. Please take your time. All students are safe and in their classroom," the district said.

Preschool through grade 7 students will be walked to the Blue Lot. Grades 8 to 12 will be walked to the high school's front lot.

Additionally, parent-teacher conferences have been canceled and will be rescheduled.

We've reached out to police for more information on the activity occurring near the school.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.