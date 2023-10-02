Brooklyn clerk of courts indicted on drug trafficking charges

BROOKLYN, Ohio — The clerk of courts for the City of Brooklyn is on unpaid leave after a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Sabrina Taylor on drug trafficking, drug possession and other charges.

According to court records, the offenses happened on Sept. 10, 2023.

Taylor and a 44-year-old man are both charged with trafficking "a fentanyl-related compound" and cocaine. Investigators also said Taylor had a gun and committed the crimes within 100 feet or within view of a juvenile.

She also faces one count each of endangering children, possessing criminal tools, receiving stolen property connected to a stolen Glock, and two counts of drug possession, according to the indictments.

Brooklyn Mayor Ron Van Kirk said in a statement that Cleveland police notified the city of the indictments on Sept. 27.

"We took immediate action and placed Sabrina on unpaid administrative leave pending our internal investigation and the outcome of the pending court case," said Van Kirk.

The mayor refused further comment, citing the ongoing felony case and internal investigation.

When asked if any other city employees were placed on leave in connection with the case, the mayor said no other employees were involved.

"The indictment describes conduct occurring outside Brooklyn and certainly outside city hall," said Van Kirk.

Taylor was hired by Brooklyn in August 2019.

When reached by phone Monday, the 44-year-old said she had no comment on the allegations against her.

