Brother of Browns star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah found dead in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive in Hampton, Virginia Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah. WEWS's sister station, WTKR, confirmed the man is the brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Dispatchers got a call about a person who had died in the area just before 10 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, officers with the Hampton Police Division and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found the man dead, as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

Investigators have upgraded this incident to a homicide investigation.

The manner and cause of his death are still under investigation.

There is no further information.

