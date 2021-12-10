Browns CB Greg Newsome II ruled out of Ravens game after falling, hitting head at practice

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II was diagnosed with a concussion and will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after a mishap at the end of Friday's practice session.

During the last play of practice, Newsome fell and hit his head, requiring him to be evaluated by medical staff for a concussion.

Newsome was added to the Browns' injury report with a head injury and listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but evaluation determined Newsome did suffer a concussion and he was then ruled out of Sunday's game.

The Browns had already ruled out tight end David Njoku, punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker, who are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also ruled out tight end Harrison Bryant with an ankle sprain and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz with a concussion.

Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Malik Jackson, as well as safety Ronnie Harrison, are all listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

