Browns designate LB Jordan Kunaszyk for return from IR

BEREA, Ohio — While Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. deals with a "week-to-week" hamstring injury, the team may have some reinforcements on the way as linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Kunaszyk was placed on IR with a knee injury on Aug. 31, while having a strong camp showing. The linebacker played in 15 games for the Browns last season, starting in two. He has been a special teams star for Cleveland, making 11 tackles in special teams coverage.

The Browns have 21 days to activate Kunaszyk from injured reserve, but with his designation on Wednesday, the linebacker's practice window is open and he can return to working with the team.

In addition to activating Kunaszyk, the Browns also signed safety Duron Harmon to the practice squad.

Harmon is in his 11th NFL season, having spent time with the Patriots, Lions, Raiders and Bears since being selected by New England in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Over his career, Harmon has recorded 397 tackles, 23 interceptions, 43 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He's played in four Super Bowls and was a part of three Super Bowl Championships with the Patriots.