Browns home opener: Watson to start against Panthers as both teams aim to be 2-1

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The biggest question going into Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns may not be about the on-field matchups. It’s probably about the reception embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson will get from fans in Cleveland’s first regular-season home game.

Watson passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s 23-19 win at Tampa Bay to temporarily silence calls for replacing him with Shedeur Sanders. That probably will not be enough to quiet the boos from the Dawg Pound and other sections of the stadium where some fans see the Browns’ 2022 trade for Watson as one of the worst in NFL history.

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Browns coach Todd Monken said again this week that one way for Watson to get fans back on his side is to play well.

“What does every fan want? Good football, a chance to win, be proud of their team. I mean, that’s what everybody wants. I’m excited to come back home and play, because I know the most important thing is seeing the Browns win,” Monken said.

Watson, whose 76.9% completion rate is second in the NFL, said he didn’t know if he would get more support after getting the Browns to 1-1. They haven’t been 2-1 since 2023.

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“He balled (last week). People will say what they want about him, but when he puts that helmet on he comes ready to play. So we have to be ready. He can make every throw. He’s ready to lead those guys to a victory, so we have to show up,” Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson said.

The Browns are hoping to get their run game going after averaging only 65.5 yards over the first two games. The Panthers, meanwhile, allowed 291 yards on the ground in their Week 1 loss to Chicago but only 68 last week in their 34-3 victory at Atlanta.

Carolina, looking to go 2-1 for the first time since 2021, comes into the game with one of the league’s top passing attacks. Bryce Young is second in total touchdowns (seven) and passing yards (648). He also leads the league with nine completions of at least 25 yards.

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Young is also looking to become the fourth player with at least 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100 or higher in each of the first three games.

Cleveland hasn’t allowed a 300-yard passer in its last 47 games.

“I think it is just trusting each other and execution. (Past success) doesn’t entitle you to anything. It’s 0-0 when we start, so we have to flush it. We have a ton of respect for them and we have to be at our best against their defense,” Young said.

Need to know

Carolina (1-1) at Cleveland (1-1)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

Latest odds: Panthers by 2 1/2

Against the spread: Panthers 1-1; Browns 1-1.

Last week: Panthers beat the Falcons 34-3; Browns beat the Buccaneers 23-19.

Last meeting: Browns beat Panthers 26-24 on Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Series record: Panthers lead 4-3.

Matchup to watch

Panthers TE Darren Waller vs. Browns linebackers: The Panthers brought the veteran tight end in to give them another option in the red zone and he hasn’t disappointed. After having a touchdown called back in Week 1 on an offensive pass interference, Waller responded with two TDs on Sunday at Atlanta. At 6-foot-6, Waller provides Young with another big weapon alongside wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Tampa Bay tight end Cade Otton had five catches for 38 yards against the Browns in Week 2.