Browns host Gym Class Takeover at Shoreview Elementary

The Cleveland Browns hosted a Gym Class Takeover in partnership with Meijer at Shoreview Elementary School on Tuesday to celebrate students' strong commitment to school attendance.

The takeover included activities ranging from football skills stations to contests and non-contact games for the top students with good or improved school attendance.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was present and engaged in different activities with the students, bringing awareness to the importance of attending school.

"Just trying to be a good example for the kids and just trying to... explain to them how important school is, why it's important to attend and ultimately just trying your hardest in school," Tillman said.

According to the Browns, Meijer, the presenting partner for the takeover, donated $2,500 to the Euclid City School District —a SITG! Attendance Network school district— to support increased attendance.

The Browns Flag-In Schools has expanded to 161 elementary schools across Northeast and Central Ohio. The program works closely with the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network by providing school-based activities to engage students further and increase attendance in school.