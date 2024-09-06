Watch Now
Brown Local Schools closed Friday due to overnight threat

Brown Local Schools are closed Friday due to an overnight threat a student received through social media overnight, according to Superintendent Mark Scott.

"At the recommendation of local law enforcement, we decided to cancel school for all Brown Local Students on Friday, September 6th," Scott said. "Local Law enforcement needs more time to investigate the validity of the threat. Student and staff safety is always our top priority. We will continue to communicate as more information is made available."

The district didn't provide any specifics regarding what the threat said.

We've reached out to police for more information.

