Browns recognize special duo during Sunday's game

The Cleveland Browns recognized a Navy veteran and his newly paired service dog at Huntington Bank Field Sunday afternoon during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ellis Newsome lives with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was recently paired with Valor— his new service dog from K-9s for Warriors.

"It felt like a new beginning. He has helped me out in so many ways," said Newsome. "I have a social life now compared to before him, rarely did I leave the house unless I had to."

Chief Revenue Officer Lindsay Grayson spoke to News 5 about how important the work of K9s for Warriors is.

"It's super important to recognize service dogs and what K9s for Warriors is doing. We're providing these highly trained dogs to veterans at no cost, but they are suffering from those invisible wounds of war that people don't see," Grayson said.

The dogs in the program are rescue dogs that are then trained to be service dogs.

Valor was rescued from a breeding hoarding case before he was paired with Newsome.

"Studies show service dogs are reducing suicidal ideation, and they are able to get out and get their independence back—the things they couldn't do before they were deployed or joined the service."