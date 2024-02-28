Browns restructure CB Denzel Ward's contract, dip under salary cap

After the NFL released its 2024 salary cap was an increase of $30 million per club, the Browns were just $6 million over the cap, all before any cuts or contract restructures. In just one move, the team is already under the cap, restructuring the contract of cornerback Denzel Ward, a league source confirmed.

Ward's restructure clears $11.359 million in cap space, putting the Browns $3.6 million under the cap.

While the Browns have a little space to work with now, restructuring Ward's contract was not a singular move. Other contract restructures are expected this offseason, which will give the Browns more cap space, as will inevitable roster cuts to come.

One of the players who could likely see a restructure of their contract is Deshaun Watson, who is slated to have a $63.977 million cap hit this year after a restructure last year.

When asked Tuesday if Watson's deal would need to be redone, general manager Andrew Berry simply said "not necessarily," but another restructuring would certainly help the Browns create more space this season for free agent signings and possible contract extensions.

