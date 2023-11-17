Browns rule 2 players out, list two others as questionable for game against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are slated to take on their rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday inside Cleveland Browns Stadium, but two players won't be taking the field after being ruled out with injuries, and two others are questionable to play.

Safety Juan Thornhill and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin were both ruled out of the game on Friday.

Thornhill missed the week of practice dealing with a calf injury that he sustained the week prior against the Ravens. Thornhill left the game in the third quarter of the game with that calf injury, which has lingered throughout the week.

Goodwin, who has remained in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet in the Week 9 matchup with the Cardinals, also did not practice all week.

While the Browns know they'll be without Thornhill and Goodwin, they're hopeful for good news when it comes to offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Michael Dunn.

Jones missed last week's game against the Ravens, dealing with a knee and shoulder injury he sustained but played through against the Cardinals. The right tackle returned to practice Thursday, limited but increasing his workload.

"We’ll see where it goes. Every injury is different. Was limited out there the last couple of days and we’ll see where it goes," head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Jones' injury.

As for Dunn, he was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday after being placed on the list with a calf injury on Oct. 17. The Browns have 21 days to activate Dunn from injured reserve, but he was able to practice after being designated for return and was a full participant all week.

The Browns enter the game against the Steelers with Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting at quarterback following Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury and Geron Christian starting at left tackle with Jedrick Wills Jr. on IR.