Browns shooting hype video to promote girls flag football team, raise awareness for the sport

The Cleveland Browns are helping grow the game of football by including everybody who wants to play!

The team recently shot a “hype video” to get fans excited for girl's high school flag football. Hannah Lee, the Browns Manager of Youth Football said, “We’re really just shooting this video to expose everybody to the game.”

Some of the players from Berea-Midpark High School’s team helped. Junior wide receiver Sophia Serrano said, “Just because football is what boys play doesn’t mean girls can’t play it, too.”

There is a pathway for girls who love football. It’s not just catching on in high schools across the country; some colleges now have programs, too.

Flag football will be an Olympic sport at the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

The Browns hope their video inspires more people to fall in love with football so everyone can play under the Friday Night Lights.

As Berea-Midpark Junior Center Deionna Borders said, “Anything boys can do, girls can do as well. Maybe even better!”