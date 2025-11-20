Browns sign DE Alex Wright to three-year extension

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with defensive end Alex Wright, reports Camryn Justice.

According to ESPN, the deal is worth $33 million, with $21 million guaranteed.

Wright, the 25-year-old edge rusher out of UAB, was a third-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After overcoming a season-ending triceps injury in 2024, he has shown strong improvement in the 2025 season, particularly as a force in run defense.

The extension signals that Cleveland views Wright, who has three sacks and a forced fumble this season, as a long-term piece of its defensive front.

Justice interviewed Wright for her "Next Man Up" series back in 2022: