Browns star hosts Back to School event at Brook Park Elementary

Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio hosted his annual back-to-school bash event on Tuesday afternoon at Brook Park Elementary School.

Bitonio provided an entire third-grade class of 160 students with backpacks and school supplies to start the new school year.

Students participated in activity stations and football games during the event.

This event aimed to engage students and create a fun learning environment as part of the Browns Stay in the Game attendance network. Their goal is to improve attendance and get rid of absenteeism within schools across the Northeast Ohio area.

"We want them to come to school to learn something every day, and just continue to enrich themselves," Bitonio said.

At another event at Preps Willard Campus, attended by team mascot Chomps, 30 students participated in a goal-setting activity and classroom games.