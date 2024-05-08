Browns TE David Njoku bringing the stars for his first-ever celebrity softball game

CLEVELAND — Browns tight end David Njoku took the field at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake for the first time back when former Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry was hosting his celebrity softball game. When he felt the energy it brought to the area, he was hooked.

"For me, it started with Jarvis' game. His game was just so electrifying, you know what I mean? I didn't even know what to expect because it was my first time playing in that," Njoku said.

With Landry no longer on the team, last year, the event was hosted by Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. That event also had the electrifying energy Njoku had come to love. So this year, Njoku decided to be the host of the celebrity game.

On June 8, Njoku and some of his most high-profile friends will take the field in front of local sports fans for a home run derby and celebrity softball game. From former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant and Jersey Shore star Ronald Ortiz-Magro to social media stars like Ross and Granny Smith and Browns teammates Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson, Njoku has been working to create an All-Star lineup for the game.

"This is my first time doing this. So I'm shooting everywhere, just all my high-profile friends that can make a big impact if they do come," Njoku said. "When I agreed to host it was more so I was optimistic but just having people fly in from all over the country, even out of the country, to come to Cleveland, Ohio, it's something that it's unheard of. So it makes me happy that we're doing it for the city."

The proceeds from ticket sales for the game will go to several different charities, making the event that much more special for Njoku, who has truly embraced the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio as his home.

"Obviously, this is for a few charities but also just putting Cleveland on the map...it's just having that feeling inside me, it feels amazing," he said.

The David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game is slated for June 8 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. Gates open at 12 p.m. with the home run derby scheduled for 2 p.m. and the softball game scheduled for 3 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, and meet-and-greet options are also available. To get tickets and learn more, click here.