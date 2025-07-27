Browns to sign UFL running back Toa Taua, adding to thinned room

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns running back room has been in need of some bodies, with Jerome Ford dealing with an undisclosed injury and with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remaining unsigned as the team investigates his domestic violence arrest. Cleveland is addressing the need of a back with the plan to sign United Football League standout Toa Taua.

Taua, a 5'8", 208-pound back, worked out for the Browns and impressed enough to earn a deal, a league source told News 5.

In 2023, after five seasons playing collegiately at Nevada, Taua joined the Philadelphia Eagles for their rookie minicamp, then signed with the UFL's Michigan Panthers. He played in one game for the team that year, then two games in 2024.

Taua was released by the Michigan Panthers in March of this year but re-signed a month later, playing in seven total games, starting in four and rushing for 357 yards on 81 carries, leading the league in rushing touchdowns with six.

Upon his arrival, Taua will join Pierre Strong Jr., Dylan Sampson and Ahmani Marshall in the room. Ford's injury, although unknown, has not been considered serious. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Ford, while not on the practice fields, was doing well.

“Won’t be practicing today, but like I said, progressing nicely,” Stefanski said before Friday's session.

As for the absence of Judkins—who the Browns selected in the second round of this year's draft—general manager Andrew Berry said on Thursday that they were taking their time, understanding the seriousness of the situation.

"We are still gathering information, so, in terms of those decisions, signing, being at camp and everything like that, it’s probably too early to make any type of determination. So, as we gather information, we’ll have a better view on that," Berry said. "I have learned in many of these off-field situations not to go too far into the future. We’ll deal with the day-to-day. You end up using a lot of mental energy in terms of hypotheticals and things of that nature. We’ll focus on getting the information and then making the right decisions.”

While the Browns await a decision on Judkins and the return of Ford, Taua provides additional talent to the room as training camp continues on Monday.