Brunswick cell phone store employee ziptied, held at gunpoint by trio of robbers

Brunswick Police Department
Police are looking for these two men who authorities say robbed a Verizon store on Tuesday.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 17, 2024

The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store that happened Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Center Road.

According to police, three armed men went into the store, restrained an employee with zip ties, grabbed some merchandise and cash and left.

One person was identified as a suspect and later arrested in Olmsted Township. Police are still looking for the other two men, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Brunswick Police Det. Daren Lubinsky at 330-225-9111.

