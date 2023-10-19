Brunswick Schools report special needs student helped guide lesson in sportsmanship

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Both the Brunswick and Euclid high school football programs helped to promote an act of sportsmanship that sent a positive message to young players on both sidelines during an Oct. 14 junior varsity game.

Brunswick head football coach Mark Pinzone told News 5 Todd Oliver is a special needs student on his team who has been an inspiration to his program for nearly three years, and that's why both the Euclid and Brunswick football teams called Oliver's number on a running play during a game last Saturday.

Pinzone said Oliver ran for more than 60 yards on the play for a first down, an opportunity Pinzone said taught players on both teams a lesson in sportsmanship and much more. It was a moment Oliver said he'll remember for the rest of his life.

“And all the coaches, and when I heard them say 'go Todd go,' I said 'okay,' I was just gone," Oliver said. “I felt pretty good, I know the kids were very nice and kind; you know, they gave me competition, they tried to get the ball out of my hands.”

Coach Pinzone told News Todd is a special needs student who has contributed so much leadership and inspiration to his players and the coaching staff.

“He’ll come up to me every game, no matter who we’re facing, and say, 'Coach, we’re going to win tonight,' I’m here to help coach, anything you need, we’re just here to win, we’re going to go get them coach," Pinzone said. “He’ll give me high five or pat me on the shoulder; it’s almost like he’s my coach, you know he coaches me up on coaching. He’s such a positive element to our program in good times and in bad."

Euclid junior varsity head coach William Robinson told News 5 his players got a big boost and lesson after meeting and playing against Todd Oliver.

Todd said he'll once again be ready for action when Brunswick takes on rival Strongsville at Brunswick Stadium on Friday, Oct. 20. Brunswick has won the last four games the two teams have met.