Busy, fun snow day for Clevelanders

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Whether you worked on Friday, bundled up inside, or played in the show, Clevelanders told News 5 they’re going to make the best of these conditions.

“I’m just a helping hand,” said Jaizonne Holivay, who’s the co-owner of PJ’s Full-Service Contractors.

It’s been a busy day for independent snowplow company owners like Holivay, who said snow days like this one are a big deal for his business.

“This morning at about 5 a.m., we had some light snow. It wasn’t really too much accumulation, but around 9 o’clock, it was white-out conditions,” said Holivay.

From sunup to sundown, the three-man crew has been working hard to clear snow for their commercial and residential clients.

“I love the grind, and I like to see people’s reactions. When I’m able to help them get in and out, and they can depend on me, that’s the ultimate satisfaction. It’s not even about how much can I do, are you happy at the end of the day,” said Holivay.

Meanwhile at Mall B in Cleveland’s Downtown, Daniel Johns said he found happiness snow tubing with his friends.

“I’m just loving the cold weather. Just the snow. We haven’t gotten that much snow this year, so it’s kind of nice to see it. I always like it,” Johns said.

Eileen Cassidy, who is Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Vice President over Downtown Experiences, said this Pop-Up Snow Days event is a part of Cleveland’s many Winter Wonderland events.

“This is snow day, so here in Downtown Cleveland Alliance, we are about animating programming in public spaces, and this is just a fun way to give out tubes to people who don’t have snow tubes so they can utilize the park,” Cassidy said.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Cassidy said more than 100 people like little Emma passed through to join the fun.

“I don’t want to be inside because it’s so much fun out here,” said Emma.

“We’re Cleveland. We’re gritty. We love the cold, so don’t go inside when it’s cold, come outside and play,” said Cassidy.