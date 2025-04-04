Buy now or pay late: Should you buy foreign goods before they go up?

CLEVELAND — GameStop announced Tuesday it will delay pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States, citing concerns over potential tariffs. The preorder launch was originally scheduled for April 9.

The game retailer said it wants to first assess the “potential impacts of tariffs,” as other industries also brace for possible price hikes stemming from ongoing trade tensions with China and other countries.

x.com GameStop announced Tuesday it will delay preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States,

This comes after China announced on Friday that it would hit goods from the United States with a 35% tariff—a move Chinese government officials warned would happen ahead of President Donald Trump's tariff plan announcement on Wednesday.

Experts say people may soon see higher prices on clothing, electronics, and even shoes.

Retailers are already feeling the pressure. Hayden Speeth, owner of 440 Kicks, said his shelves are stocked for now, but future prices are still unknown.

News 5 Roughly 60% of shoes sold in the U.S. are made in China and Vietnam.

“A lot of these shoes are made by Nike and Jordan, which are produced in Vietnam and China,” Speeth said. “So there’s a lot of these products being made overseas.”

Roughly 60% of shoes sold in the U.S. are made in China and Vietnam. A proposed 35% retaliatory tariff from China could increase shoe prices across the board.

“The question is, will the prices impact certain models, certain brands, or is it going to be a blanket across the board?” Speeth said.

News 5 “The question is, will the prices impact certain models, certain brands, or is it going to be a blanket across the board?” Speeth said.

Electronics may also be hit hard.

“Everything comes from China. Everything Apple makes is from China. Samsung is in Korea. So everything comes from overseas,” said Marwin Mustafa, owner of Cell Doctor, who has worked in the electronics business for three decades. “We don’t produce anything here.”

Mustafa said prices on phones and devices were already high after the pandemic, and he’s seen more customers delay upgrades or use broken phones longer due to costs.

News 5 Mustafa said prices on phones and devices were already high after the pandemic, and he’s seen more customers delay upgrades or use broken phones longer due to costs.



China’s new tariffs are expected to take effect on April 10.

Bethany Hollars, a consumer savings expert with BrickSeek, said shoppers should only make large purchases now if they had already planned for them.

“If it was something you were planning for — you’ve got that cash set aside — I think it’s a good idea to go ahead and make a purchase of electronics, like maybe a television or phone upgrade,” Hollars said.

But she advised against rushing into purchases that could lead to debt.

“In times of uncertainty, the most valuable thing you can have is extra cash saved,” she said.

Experts recommend avoiding panic buying and instead waiting to see how pricing trends develop. They also note that secondhand products or continuing to use what you already own may be smarter options as the market shifts.