BUYER BEWARE: Hurricane-damaged cars could end up for sale in Ohio

As the Southeast continues to recover from Hurricanes Helen and Milton, which caused billions of dollars in damage, experts are sounding the alarm about a potential hidden risk for car buyers: flood-damaged vehicles.

Hurricanes often leave vehicles submerged in water, but many of these damaged cars won’t be scrapped.

Instead, they could be resold to unsuspecting buyers far from the storm-hit regions.

Carfax reported that even before the recent hurricanes, there were already 450,000 water-damaged cars on U.S. roads in 2023.

Now, with Helen and Milton adding to the total, consumers looking for used vehicles should be on high alert.

Flood-damaged cars can be difficult to identify, especially with varying state regulations and ownership changes, but they can lead to costly repairs down the line.

Experts recommend having a mechanic inspect any used car before making a purchase.

Here are some red flags to watch for:



Mud or water stains inside the car or a musty odor.

Rust on bolts or mounting screws.

Waterlines in the headlights.

Engine oil that appears milky.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has measures in place to keep salvaged vehicles from ending up on the road.

According to Lt. Todd Belcher with the patrol’s License Commercial Standards, inspectors check for signs of flood damage and verify repairs.

“When a car comes in, we typically know what’s been replaced, whether it’s doors, bumpers or hoods,” Belcher said. “Inspectors will also check if the car was sold at auction to determine previous damage.”

It is legal to sell flood-damaged vehicles, but they must be labeled with a “salvage” or “rebuilt” title to alert potential buyers.

The best way to avoid buying one of these cars is to purchase from a reputable dealer.