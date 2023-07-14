Can you ever find your 'Barbie' or 'Ken'? Professional matchmaker shares thoughts on 'Perfect Couple Syndrome'

With the new Barbie movie hitting theaters soon, everyone wants to be Barbie and Ken in their relationships. It has a name: “Perfect Couple” Syndrome.

It consists of putting pressure on ourselves or our partners to meet this romantic standard of perfection, like never fighting, reading each other minds and always being happy.

News 5 talked to "Just Lunch" director and professional matchmaker Natalie Fry about this syndrome, and she says it's not possible to have a perfect relationship.

However, there are ways to have something like it. She says you need to know yourself and what makes you happy.

"It's not about lowering your standards — I want to be clear — and looking for just good enough is not really what we're talking about either. It's about finding the right partner for you," Fry said.

She said that the most important thing in a relationship is open communication and aiming for great, not perfect.

