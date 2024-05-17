Candlelight vigil held to remember Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A community is in mourning but still standing strong for fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin.

“I called on all the business owners on our Facebook page to decorate their storefront with blue ribbons, blue lights, whatever it is they have or can afford,” said Rina Cantena, the owner of Mama Catena.

Tributes also took place at Cuyahoga Heights High School on Thursday, where hundreds gathered with heavy hearts to remember the fallen officer through a candlelight vigil.

“It’s been a whirlwind today,” said Erika Bacci, the organizer of Thursday’s candlelight vigil.

“I think what a lot of people don’t realize about Cuyahoga Heights is that we really have a home is where the heart is mentality, and we really take it seriously when it comes to being there for each other.”

The evening began with the community placing flowers next to Derbin’s high school football jersey.

Then those in attendance, like Euclid Captain Mitch Houser, lit up the night with memories and love to say their final goodbyes.

“Had it together. Had it figured out… all the way from his bandana [I saw that picture today, and it tore me up] all the way through how he treated his fellow officers,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser.

His mom, Dawn Derbin, told News 5 that these kind remarks brought her warmth.

“This is love. This is family. This is what we needed,” said Dawn.

Meanwhile, Derbin’s fiancé, Liv, honored her soon-to-be husband for his commitment to service.

“I do want to let all the Euclid Police officers know that he would’ve took that bullet for anyone of them because he truly loved all of them like brothers,” said Liv.

Although this time has not been easy for Derbin’s family, friends and his fellow Euclid police officers, Dawn says they’re filled with gratitude for the community’s love and support.

“What they said was just an inch of what he was. Incredible human being,” said Dawn.

As the evening comes to an end, those close to Derbin, like his Uncle Dustin, encourage the community to remember him as a true role model and hero with a big heart and spirit.

“He’s going to be truly missed. He’s truly loved by everybody,” said Dustin.

Graduates of Cuyahoga Heights High School’s Class of 2018 said they’re working on a memorial to honor Derbin’s legacy.