Canton City Council considers moratorium on dollar stores

CANTON, Ohio — In a bid to take control of the retail landscape, Canton City Council will consider a proposed moratorium on the construction of new dollar stores until January 2025. The move comes following concerns over the proliferation of these stores within the city limits.

Currently, Canton hosts approximately 14 dollar stores, spaced a mere 1.8 miles apart from each other, according to Mayor William Sherer.

The proposed legislation aims to establish stricter rules governing the construction and operation of such stores, including requirements for the availability of fresh produce and adherence to the city's architectural aesthetics.

Sherer says he wants change, citing the inadequate options for healthy food inside the existing dollar stores.

"The challenge that we have is when you talk about food deserts within our community, the small box stores of the dollar stores that we currently have right now do not provide healthy foods for our residents and our residents deserve better," Sherer said.

The proposed moratorium seeks to provide the city with ample time to formulate comprehensive regulations before allowing further expansion of dollar stores.

"There's nothing that we can do about the existing stores that we have, but there is something that we can do moving forward," Sherer said.

However, not all residents are in favor of the moratorium. Some, like Canton residents Jaryha and Taquan, argue that dollar stores serve as vital resources for those with limited financial means and transportation options.

"Some people don’t even have the money to get anything from Walmart or Giant Eagle. Dollar Stores are very important," they said.

Conversely, others like Cameron Green appreciate the convenience offered by dollar stores but acknowledge the need for change.

"They're super convenient. There's one around every corner. A little safe space, you know," Green said.

Canton City Council is set to conduct its first reading of the proposed legislation Monday night.