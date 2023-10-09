Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Canton firefighters battle 2 fires simultaneously

Canton fire 2.jpg
Mike Vielhaber
Canton fire 2.jpg
Posted at 8:49 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 08:49:43-04

The Canton Fire Department is investigating two separate fires that broke out simultaneously on Monday morning.

Fire No. 1
The first fire happened around 4 a.m. in what appeared to be a boarded-up vacant building in the 1200 block of Shorb Avenue NW.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor.

Two men were trapped in a front room of the building due to the windows and doors being boarded up.

They were transported to Aultman and Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department said $20,000 worth of damage was caused to the structure.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Fire No. 2
The second fire started a little more than 15 minutes later in the 400 block of 37th Street NW.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury.

Both fires are under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.