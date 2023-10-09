Canton firefighters battle 2 fires simultaneously

The Canton Fire Department is investigating two separate fires that broke out simultaneously on Monday morning.

Fire No. 1

The first fire happened around 4 a.m. in what appeared to be a boarded-up vacant building in the 1200 block of Shorb Avenue NW.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor.

Two men were trapped in a front room of the building due to the windows and doors being boarded up.

They were transported to Aultman and Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department said $20,000 worth of damage was caused to the structure.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Fire No. 2

The second fire started a little more than 15 minutes later in the 400 block of 37th Street NW.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury.

Both fires are under investigation.