Canton man arrested after allegedly pointing gun with green laster at officers

A 32-year-old Canton man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a laser commonly attached to firearms at officers, police say.

He was arrested on Wednesday night after officers with the Canton Police Department patrolled the area of Clark Avenue following reports of shots fired.

According to police, he was seen wearing a black ski mask and rummaging through a car, so they slowed to investigate the potential theft. Once he saw the police, officers noticed a green laser reflecting off their vehicle.

He fled to a home in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue. Officers maintained a perimeter and communicated with the 32-year-old until he surrendered without incident an hour later, police say.

According to police, a search of the residence led to the recovery of a 9mm Taurus semi-auto pistol with a loaded magazine and a laser sight that projected green, suspected fentanyl and one black ski mask.

He is charged with two third-degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence and three fifth-degree felonies; aggravated menacing, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.