Canton Police complete internal review of officer who kicked man during arrest

Following an internal review, the Canton Police Department is recommending that an officer seen on video kicking a man who was being arrested should face the director of public safety for a disciplinary hearing.

In a statement, Chief John Gabbard called the incident a "Class A" violation of the Department's rules and regulations regarding the use of force.

The department says the most serious violations are classified as Class A, per the collective bargaining agreement.

"The conduct under review is unacceptable and does not reflect our training, our principles, or our mission," said Gabbard in the statement. "Those who know me or have an understanding of my career know that I am absolutely committed to serving the Canton community and those who protect it. Mistakes like this affect every officer, making a very difficult job even harder.”

A video was taken of the incident, which later prompted the release of bodycam footage.

In the video, you can see 21-year-old Jaemiir McElroy on his knees with his hands in the air when Officer Brandon Momirov runs in and kicks him in the chest.

Canton police release body camera footage of officer kicking man during arrest

Police responded to the scene on Aug. 24, around 8:30 p.m., after a resident reported an argument involving 10-15 individuals in the 1800 block of Morris Ave NE.